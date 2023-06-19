Autopsy reveals 'excessive blood loss' caused Akhi's death

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, the Central Hospital's caesarean patient, died of "excessive blood loss", according to a preliminary report of her autopsy conducted at the Central Hospital on Monday.

"The report of the post-mortem revealed that Akhi, 25, died of excessive blood loss. Various organs have been kept from the corpse for examination. The full report of the autopsy will be submitted," said Dr Kazi Golam Mokhlesur Rahman, chief of the Forensic Department of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

The autopsy of Akhi and her newborn child, who died following "negligence", was done at the Central Hospital today.

After the post-mortem, the body will be taken to Cumilla for burial, said Akhi's family members.

The family demanded that the accused doctors be given stern punishment and also demanded cancellation of the hospital's license.

The Dhanmondi Police Station sent the two bodies, of the mother and the baby, to the morgue for post-mortem after preparing a report on Sunday evening.