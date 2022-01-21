Asia Book of Records recognises Team Khorshed for pandemic support

Voluntary humanitarian organisation "Team Khorshed" has recently been recognised by "Asia Book of Records" for their active participation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group has provided help in burial of dead bodies, providing oxygen, plasma, ambulance and telemedicine support, and food, employment, and educational support.

Certificates, medals and souvenirs from the Asia Book of Records head office in Hyderabad, India, reached Team Khorshed on Thursday (January 20) via international courier.

Councillor Makshudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed, team leader of Team Khorshed, said, "We want to continue working for the people, not for recognition. The number of Covid-19 cases is rising again and we are ready to help the people in need."

He dedicated the achievement to all the team members and said Asia Book of Records' recognition is the fruit of their sacrifice.

Khorshed vowed to remain active in helping people till the pandemic is over.