Asia Book of Records recognises Team Khorshed for pandemic support

Health

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 08:19 pm

Related News

Asia Book of Records recognises Team Khorshed for pandemic support

The group has provided help in burial of dead bodies, providing oxygen, plasma, ambulance and telemedicine support, and food, employment, and educational support

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 08:19 pm
Asia Book of Records recognises Team Khorshed for pandemic support

Voluntary humanitarian organisation "Team Khorshed" has recently been recognised by "Asia Book of Records" for their active participation during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The group has provided help in burial of dead bodies, providing oxygen, plasma, ambulance and telemedicine support, and food, employment, and educational support.

Certificates, medals and souvenirs from the Asia Book of Records head office in Hyderabad, India, reached Team Khorshed on Thursday (January 20) via international courier.

Councillor Makshudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed, team leader of Team Khorshed, said, "We want to continue working for the people, not for recognition. The number of Covid-19 cases is rising again and we are ready to help the people in need."

He dedicated the achievement to all the team members and said Asia Book of Records' recognition is the fruit of their sacrifice. 

Khorshed vowed to remain active in helping people  till the pandemic is over. 

 

Top News

Team Khorshed / Asia Book of Records / pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

6h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

9h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

1h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre