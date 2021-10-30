Asgar Ali Hospital commemorates "World Stoke Day"

Health

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 08:28 pm

Asgar Ali Hospital commemorates &quot;World Stoke Day&quot;

Asgar Ali Hospital has commemorated "World Stroke Day" on Friday to spread awareness about cardiac arrests.

CEO & Director Medical Services Prof Dr Zabrul SM Haque; Consultants of Neuromedicine Prof Dr Nirmalendu Bikash Bhowmik, Dr Nazmul Huda, Dr Masud Anwar; alongside other consultants, doctors, nurses and management employees of the hospital were also present at the commemoration programme, said a press release on Saturday.

During the program, consultants of the Neuroscience Department discussed issues that increase the risk of stroke as well as notified all about the early signs of stroke and rushing the patient to the hospital for treatment can almost completely eliminate the threat of post-stroke condition.

They also informed that the "Stroke Management Team" of Asgar Ali Hospital is ready to provide immediate services to stroke patients for 24-hour, the release added.

