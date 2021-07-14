Army medical camp treats marginalised pregnant women in Hazaribagh

A doctor of the Bangladesh Army checks a woman during the medical camp for pregnant women at Shahid Sheikh Rasel Govt High School at Hazaribagh on Wednesday. Photo: Mumit M

Fatema Akhter, a pregnant woman, worked in a leather factory but she became jobless due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite suffering from various complications during her pregnancy, she could not go to any doctor for a checkup or consultation as she did not have any money.

She was passing her days in misery, but on Wednesday she found some support at a medical camp at Shaheed Sheikh Russel Government High School in Hazaribagh area of Dhaka, conducted by the 30th Field Regiment Artillery and 61st Field Ambulance under the 46th Independent Infantry Brigade of the Army to provide healthcare to pregnant woman.

Experienced and skilled doctors – especially female doctors – provided free medical care and medicines to over 200 pregnant women in Hazaribagh at the medical camp.

Besides, 46th Independent Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General M Imran Hamid and 30th Field Regiment Artillery Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohseen Hasan gifted some essential daily necessities to pregnant women.

"The doctors here are very nice. They were giving prescriptions after listening to our problems for a long time," said Fatema.

"They also gave me all the necessary medicines, as well as a gift. We are poor people. These mean a lot to us," said elated Fatema.

Another woman, Mausumi Akhter said, "The management here is very good. I received the services I came for, and the doctors gave me advice on what can and cannot be done during pregnancy."

"I liked it very much. When I go to other hospitals, the doctors do not check me properly. They make us wait for a long time and behave badly," said Mausumi.

Regarding the medical camp, Lieutenant Colonel Mohseen Hasan said, "We are organising the camp in Hazaribagh because it is one of the most densely populated and disadvantaged areas of the capital. The number of quality public and private hospitals in the area is very inadequate."

"It has become very difficult for pregnant women in this area to get healthcare and check-up services because of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Many pregnant women are being deprived of proper healthcare. So, we are campaigning for them here. We also have plans to conduct these activities in other areas in the future," he added.