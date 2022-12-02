Apollo Hospitals starts providing health services in Ctg from Saturday

Chennai-based healthcare group Apollo Hospitals is going to start providing health services in the port city of Chattogram from Saturday.

The hospital has started its operation in the southern part of Bangladesh in collaboration of Imperial Hospital Limited of Chattogram.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed will inaugurate the healthcare services on the day.

Earlier on 20 June this year, India's Apollo Hospitals has signed an agreement with Chattogram's Imperial Hospital to enable access to world-class treatments for Bangladeshi patients.

Under the brand licensing and management agreement, the 375-bed hospital has been branding as "Apollo Imperial Hospital".

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and higher authorities of India's Apollo Hospitals will be present at event as special guest.

Apollo Imperial Hospital Chairman Professor Dr Robiul Hossain said the hospital will have experienced doctors and administrative staff from India's Apollo Hospitals.

Using Apollo Hospitals' clinical and management capabilities, the authority will manage the healthcare facility and provide secondary and some tertiary care treatments to patients in Chattogram, he added.

According to the records of the Government of India, about 6,000 patients go to India from Bangladesh for tertiary care procedures.

The hospital chain has branches in 25 countries including the UK, Mauritius, Egypt, Barbados, Vietnam, Fiji Island, Bahrain and Nigeria with upcoming projects in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Samoa.