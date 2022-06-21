Apollo Hospitals to open in Chattogram

TBS Report
21 June, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 03:15 pm

India's Apollo Hospitals will establish a 375-bed hospital in Chattogram by forming a brand licensing, operations and management agreement with Imperial Hospital Ltd.

Apollo will get a fixed management fee and a share of the overall revenue by operating the hospital in Chattogram, founded by Rabiul Husain, reads The Telegraph.

The 10-year contract, which is auto renewable, is going to start from July and expected to provide secondary and some of the tertiary care treatments to patients.

The hospital's name will bear the Apollo name after the transformation, reports The Telegraph.

"Many patients from Bangladesh come to India for treatment. However, there is a lot of cost associated with travelling. We hope with this hospital, some of the patients would not have to travel as they would get the same care and treatment as they would have got in Apollo in India," Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals Ltd, said after the two parties formally inked the agreement in Chennai on Monday.

According to the records of the Government of India about 6,000 patients come to India from Bangladesh for tertiary care procedures. 

Bengal is one of the biggest beneficiaries of medical tourism from that country. Some of the patients would still be coming to India despite the new set-up as high-end treatment would continue to be available here, Apollo officials suggest.

The hospital chain has branches in 25 countries including the UK, Mauritius, Egypt, Barbados, Vietnam, Fiji Island, Bahrain and Nigeria with upcoming projects in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Samoa.

