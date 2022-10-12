Any irregularities in health sector will not be tolerated: Addl DG of DGHS

Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said stricter drives will be conducted this time to eradicate all types of irregularities in the health sector.



"It is the responsibility of DGHS to ensure better healthcare to the people. The government is looking at improving the health sector not only in Rangpur but in the entire country," he told reporters on Wednesday, before exchanging views with doctors at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.



He said everyone in the health sector including doctors and nurses must work honestly. There is no scope for any kind of irregularity or corruption. To ensure proper service delivery, surveillance has been initiated at every medical college hospital across the country.



"The clean-up campaign will start from Rangpur division. For this, I have talked to all the authorities concerned including the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Inspector General of Police. The drives will continue," Dr Ahmedul Kabir said.



"Rangpur Medical College Hospital will be a model hospital where everyone will get proper healthcare. No one will return from the facility without receiving medical services."



He said, as medical care is team work, all doctors, nurses, and service providers should be vigilant. The drive against people involved in irregularities will continue.



The healthcare system of Rangpur Medical College Hospital will no longer be held hostage by anyone, he said, adding, "We have already transferred those who are part of the hostage-taking syndicate, and those who are still involved in irregularities will also be transferred. This will continue."



Rangpur Medical College Principal, Professor Dr Bimal Kumar Roy, RMCH Director Dr Shariful Hasan, and the heads of various departments of the hospital, were also present at that time.