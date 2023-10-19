Antique Pharmaceuticals-Ayurvedic starts offering free telemedicine services to e-Cab

One of the country's leading Ayurvedic product manufacturer, Antique Pharmaceuticals - Ayurvedic, has signed a MOU with the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-Cab).

Through this agreement, e-Cab member organisations will receive special benefits on all products of Antique Pharma and will be able to avail free Ayurvedic telemedicine services from the online platform, a press release says.

At the signing ceremony, CEO of Antique Pharmaceuticals - Ayurvedic, Saniat Hossain and e-Cab Member Affairs Standing Committee Chairman Abdur Rahman Mamun, among officials, were present.

Saniat Hossain said the online Ayurvedic telemedicine service is being provided in association with e-Cab, the press release adds.

Antique Pharmaceuticals - Ayurvedic is the first among the Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers in Bangladesh to take this initiative.

Four expert ayurvedic physicians are providing services 24 hours a day. This service will continue and be available for everyone through a hotline number.