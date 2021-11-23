Antibiotics unnecessarily used in 80% of Covid treatments: Study 

Health

TBS Report 
23 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 08:53 pm

Related News

Antibiotics unnecessarily used in 80% of Covid treatments: Study 

Antibiotic drugs were used to treat 80-100% of ICU patients

TBS Report 
23 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 08:53 pm
Antibiotics unnecessarily used in 80% of Covid treatments: Study 

Unnecessary antibiotic dosages have been used in 80% of the treatment of Covid-19 in Bangladesh according to a research study conducted by Mugda Medical College Hospital. 

The researchers have urged patients and doctors to be more aware of the use of antibiotics to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The results of the study were published Tuesday in a seminar titled "Antibiotic Resistance," arranged by the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR). 

According to the study findings, 70% of the medicines used on Covid patients in hospitals were antibiotics. 

Also, antibiotic drugs were used to treat 80-100% of ICU patients. 

Thirty-three percent of patients used antibiotics without consulting a doctor prior to being admitted to hospitals. 

Mugda Medical College Hospital Medicine Department Professor, Dr Rubina Yasmin, said the use of antibiotics was unnecessary in 80% of cases. 

"This will negatively impact health systems in the future," she added. 

The IEDCR and the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) also jointly conducted another research on antibiotic resistance. 

The data for the joint study was collected from five Covid-dedicated hospitals and five general hospitals from 1 May to 30 July. 

IEDCR Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Zakir Hossain, who served as the lead researcher of the joint study, said, "Not many antibiotics are effective in preventing coronavirus infections. Doctors need to be more careful in choosing antibiotics for Covid patients."

Joining the seminar, Directorate General of Health Services Additional Director General,  Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, said the rate at which unnecessary antibiotic drugs have been used will have dire consequences in the days to come. 

"Everyone should be careful about using antibiotics," she added. 

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

COVID-19 / Antibiotic Drugs / Antibiotic resistance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’