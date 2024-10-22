Anti-hypertensive medicine must be available at grassroots level: Speakers

Health

UNB
22 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 04:39 pm

Anti-hypertensive medicine must be available at grassroots level: Speakers

The workshop highlighted that NCDs, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, kidney disease, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and hypertension, cause 70% of deaths in Bangladesh

The workshop was organised by research and advocacy organisation PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI). Photo: UNB
Speakers at a workshop have stressed the need for ensuring  the availability of anti-hypertensive drugs in all healthcare facilities at the grassroots level as the number of people suffering from hypertension is increasing rapidly in Bangladesh.

They also emphasised sustainable funding for an uninterrupted supply of the medicines.

The workshop for journalists titled 'Hypertension Control in Bangladesh: Progress and Way Forward' was held in the capital's BMA Bhaban today (22 October).

The latest Bangladesh NCD STEPS Survey 2022 shows that one in every four adults suffers from hypertension at present, an upward trend from the previous prevalence of one in five.

The workshop was organised by research and advocacy organisation PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI).

Twenty-six journalists working in print, television and online media participated in the workshop.

The workshop also highlighted that NCDs, such as heart diseases, stroke, cancer, kidney diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and hypertension, are the most prevalent causes of death in Bangladesh and account for 70% of the total deaths.

However, the budgetary allocation dedicated to combat NCDs is alarmingly low, comprising only 4.2 percent of the total health budget. The risk of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases cannot be effectively addressed without increasing allocation in this sector, said the speakers.

Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Bangladesh Country Lead of GHAI; Zahirul Alam, head of news at NTV and ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA were also present at the event as discussants.

PROGGA's Director Md Shahedul Alam and Coordinator Sadia Galiba Prova delivered presentations on hypertension control.

