Another death from Nipah virus

A young man died from Nipah virus infection at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The deceased identified as Shah Alam, 20, hailing from Narshingdi's Raipura upazila, passed away around eight o'clock yesterday.

"The young man was undergoing treatment here since last week," Dhaka Medical College Director Brigadier General Nazmul Haque told The Business Standard.

"After the victim showed symptoms of Nipah virus infection, his sample was sent to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for examination," he said.

The lab test report came out positive on Monday, the same day Shah Alam succumbed to the deadly infection, Nazmul Haque added.

With this, eight out of ten Nipah-infected people in the country have died so far this year pushing the mortality rate of Nipah virus infection even higher.

Nipah virus spreads via unfiltered date juice and partly eaten fruits, which has been contaminated by bats in Bangladesh.

No vaccine has been discovered for the virus yet. Bat is the main carrier of the deadly virus. A person can contract the virus from both people and animals. The virus killed many people in the country since 2001.

According to icddr,b, the Nipah virus emerged in Bangladesh in 2001. Even if people recover from the sickness, they remain vulnerable to severe neurological issues. It also causes complications toward the end of pregnancy for women.