Another 321 Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Health

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 06:34 pm

Related News

Another 321 Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 246 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 06:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Another 321 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours across the country, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a regular bulletin on Monday.

Among the new patients, 246 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 75 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

Currently, a total of 1,271 dengue patients were taking treatment at different hospitals across the country while 1,080 were admitted in hospitals in the capital, DGHS said.

So far, some 14,221 patients have been diagnosed with dengue from 1 January this year till today and 54 of them died.

The health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which is 72% comparing to the entire years infection rate.

Until today 12,896 dengue patients were released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue Cases / dengue cases rise / Dengue Cases Spike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues