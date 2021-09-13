Another 321 Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another 321 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours across the country, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a regular bulletin on Monday.

Among the new patients, 246 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 75 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

Currently, a total of 1,271 dengue patients were taking treatment at different hospitals across the country while 1,080 were admitted in hospitals in the capital, DGHS said.

So far, some 14,221 patients have been diagnosed with dengue from 1 January this year till today and 54 of them died.

The health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which is 72% comparing to the entire years infection rate.

Until today 12,896 dengue patients were released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.