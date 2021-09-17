Another 163 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
17 September, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 05:11 pm

Another 163 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

The number of dengue cases displayed a sharp decline in past two days

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Another 163 dengue patients were newly admitted to the hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until 8am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of dengue cases displayed a sharp decline in past two days as 234 and 307 dengue patients were hospitalised on Thursday and Wednesday respectfully.

Among the newly infected, 140 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the rest 23 were hospitalised outside the Dhaka.

Currently, some 1,191 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country.

Among them, 988 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 203 in hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 15,228 people have been diagnosed with dengue with 13,980 recoveries, so far.

The country also saw 57 dengue-related deaths this year.

