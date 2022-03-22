Amend law to eradicate tobacco use: Health Advocates

Health

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:38 pm

Related News

Amend law to eradicate tobacco use: Health Advocates

The activists called for a complete ban on smoking in public places, tobacco product displays, corporate social responsibility activities of tobacco companies, single stick sales, etc

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 10:38 pm
File Photo: Pexels
File Photo: Pexels

The only effective way to eradicate tobacco use from the country by 2040, as is visioned by the government, is amending the existing laws in this regard, health and anti-tobacco advocates said yesterday (Tuesday). 

About 35% of people in Bangladesh use tobacco at present, they said citing studies.

The activists called for a complete ban on smoking in public places, tobacco product displays, corporate social responsibility activities of tobacco companies, single stick sales, etc.

The calls came from Shastho Shurokkha Foundation and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) members during a seminar on "Strengthening Tobacco Control Law for Achieving Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040 and Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)" organised by the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed, executive director, Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, said, "Bangladesh suffered an economic loss of Tk30,560 crore due to tobacco-related deaths and illnesses in 2018 while the government received around Tk22,000 crore from tobacco companies in VAT and tax."

He urged the government to take necessary steps to amend the existing tobacco control laws as have been done in different countries of the world.

Meanwhile, attending the event as its chief guest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hassan Mahmud said the government aims to build a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.

But, he said, that goal will not be achieved without proper campaigning and law enforcement.

He urged the privately-owned media to come forward in this regard.

Also speaking at the seminar as a special guest, former health minister Dr AFM Ruhal Haque said, "Many people think e-cigarettes are less harmful. But that is wrong. E-cigarettes also harm equally."

He called for banning e-cigarettes and controlling tobacco use for the sake of protecting public health.  

Tobacco-related diseases killed 1.26 lakh people in 2018, speakers on the occasion said citing studies.

They added that about 50% and 44% of people are exposed to passive smoking in restaurants and public transport respectively.

Habibe Millat, a member of parliament (MP), presided over the programme.

MP Meher Afroz Chumki, Director and Additional Secretary of National Tobacco Control Cell Kazi Jebunnesa Begum were also present on the occasion among others.

Top News

health / Tobacco / tobacco law

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

8h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

9h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

10h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

3h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

3h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

3h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions