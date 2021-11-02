AmCham launches Covid-19 healthcare support initiative 

Health

TBS Report 
02 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 06:32 pm

Related News

AmCham launches Covid-19 healthcare support initiative 

TBS Report 
02 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 06:32 pm
AmCham launches Covid-19 healthcare support initiative 

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) has virtually inaugurated "AmCham COVID-19 Support Initiative (Phase-2) for HEALTHCARE" on Tuesday. 

Earl R Miller, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh attended the ceremony as the guest of honour and spoke on the occasion, reads a press release. 

The programme was chaired by AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed while Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of Sajida Foundation briefed the participants about the Project details. 

Following up early instances to support the society and as part of its responsibility, AmCham has initiated the project with approval from DGHS in association with Sajida Foundation to setup & manage ICU, HDU, extend treatment to affected patients including general wards and manage diagnostic service and medicine for Covid-affected patients in three public hospitals at Jashore, Chuadanga & Pabna districts. 

A good number of AmCham members including the Executive Committee, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and other distinguished guests attended the inauguration ceremony. 

Corporates

health / American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

1d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

1d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

1d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club

6
Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand
Economy

Sonali bag finally finds buyers but can't meet demand