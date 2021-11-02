AmCham launches Covid-19 healthcare support initiative 

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) has virtually inaugurated "AmCham COVID-19 Support Initiative (Phase-2) for HEALTHCARE" on Tuesday.

Earl R Miller, the US Ambassador to Bangladesh attended the ceremony as the guest of honour and spoke on the occasion, reads a press release.

The programme was chaired by AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed while Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of Sajida Foundation briefed the participants about the Project details.

Following up early instances to support the society and as part of its responsibility, AmCham has initiated the project with approval from DGHS in association with Sajida Foundation to setup & manage ICU, HDU, extend treatment to affected patients including general wards and manage diagnostic service and medicine for Covid-affected patients in three public hospitals at Jashore, Chuadanga & Pabna districts.

A good number of AmCham members including the Executive Committee, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and other distinguished guests attended the inauguration ceremony.