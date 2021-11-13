AmarLab organises free health camp at Zarina Sikder Girls High School and College

AmarLab – one of the fastest-growing home pathology service providers in Bangladesh – on Monday organised a free health camp at Zarina Sikder Girls High School and College in Dhaka.

Four different sample collection booths were set up at the institution to conduct CBC (complete blood count) tests for over 500 students.

In this test, several components and features of the human blood were measured, including white blood cells, red blood cells, hemoglobin, hematocrit, and platelets, reads a press release.

The booths, operated by four medical technologists and a general physician, were kept open from 8am to 4pm under the supervision of two AmarLab officials.

"We received an enormous response from our previous health camp in Rayer Bazar High School. This compelled us to continue our initiative.

"And, thanks to the [school] authority for being really cooperative in this regard," Dr Ishtique Zahid said while addressing the programme.

Commending this effort, Md Eklasur Rahman, one of the senior teachers of Zarina Sikder Girls High School and College, said, "Thanks to each and every member of AmarLab on behalf of the teachers and students.

"We wish AmarLab all the very best for their journey ahead."

"We are extremely happy that AmarLab came to our school. The medical technologists were very cooperative.

"They made every student feel comfortable during the tests," Hamida Mollik, a student of the school who volunteered in the camp, said.

With the constant digital transformation in the healthcare system, AmarLab is moving forward with the oath to make healthcare accessible to everyone everywhere in Bangladesh.

AmarLab is currently offering a 10% discount on all of its services for the month of November.

For assistance and service-related queries, one can leave a message on their Facebook page or call their hotline number: 09643445566.