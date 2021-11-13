AmarLab organises free health camp at Zarina Sikder Girls High School and College

Health

TBS Report 
13 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 12:55 pm

Related News

AmarLab organises free health camp at Zarina Sikder Girls High School and College

TBS Report 
13 November, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 12:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AmarLab – one of the fastest-growing home pathology service providers in Bangladesh – on Monday organised a free health camp at Zarina Sikder Girls High School and College in Dhaka. 

Four different sample collection booths were set up at the institution to conduct CBC (complete blood count) tests for over 500 students. 

In this test, several components and features of the human blood were measured, including white blood cells, red blood cells, hemoglobin, hematocrit, and platelets, reads a press release.

The booths, operated by four medical technologists and a general physician, were kept open from 8am to 4pm under the supervision of two AmarLab officials.

"We received an enormous response from our previous health camp in Rayer Bazar High School. This compelled us to continue our initiative. 

"And, thanks to the [school] authority for being really cooperative in this regard," Dr Ishtique Zahid said while addressing the programme. 

Commending this effort, Md Eklasur Rahman, one of the senior teachers of Zarina Sikder Girls High School and College, said, "Thanks to each and every member of AmarLab on behalf of the teachers and students. 

"We wish AmarLab all the very best for their journey ahead." 

"We are extremely happy that AmarLab came to our school. The medical technologists were very cooperative. 

"They made every student feel comfortable during the tests," Hamida Mollik, a student of the school who volunteered in the camp, said.  

With the constant digital transformation in the healthcare system, AmarLab is moving forward with the oath to make healthcare accessible to everyone everywhere in Bangladesh.

AmarLab is currently offering a 10% discount on all of its services for the month of November. 

For assistance and service-related queries, one can leave a message on their Facebook page or call their hotline number: 09643445566. 

 

Bangladesh

AmarLab / Healthcare / Free Medical Camp / Zarina Sikder Girls High School and College

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

1d | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

2d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

2d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10