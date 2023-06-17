Alleviate joint pain, unlock comfort

Joint pain can take away your ability to sprint, walk, climb stairs, or even hold up a spoon to your mouth. It can cause severe discomfort in performing essential and regular activities and therefore significantly diminish your overall well-being and quality of life.

Joint pain refers to discomfort, soreness, or inflammation in the joints, which are the connections between bones in the body. It can occur in any part of the body where two or more bones meet, such as the knees, hips, shoulders, or wrists.

Joint pain can be caused by various factors, including injury, arthritis, overuse, viral infection, or underlying medical conditions. It can range from mild to severe and may be accompanied by stiffness, swelling, redness, or a limited range of motion in the affected joint.

However, with the right exercises, you can help control the pain, and increase your flexibility and range of motion.

A special health report titled "The Joint Pain Relief Workout" published by Harvard Medical Publishing explores exercises that you can do at home that will act like physical therapy.

It suggests that you keep on moving, even though it is tempting to avoid movements that cause pain. Reducing movements will compound the issue further and weaken your muscles.

"Your goal should be to pair gentle, targeted joint workouts with a simple walking routine," it says.

The report advises that you consult your doctor before starting a new exercise programme.

The report shares some tips to reduce joint pain:

Warm up first: Muscles stretch more easily when warm. Try doing warm-ups before a workout, or take a warm shower or bath first.

Feel no pain: Stretch only to the point of mild tension, never to the point of pain. If a stretch hurts, stop doing it. Reset your position carefully and try again. With time and practice, your flexibility will improve.

Breathe: Breathe comfortably when stretching.

Practice often: You will see the best gains if you do gentle stretching frequently—several times a day on as many days of the week as possible.

By incorporating regular exercise and targeted joint workouts into your routine, you can alleviate joint pain, enhance flexibility, and improve your overall well-being. Act promptly, and your joints will thank you for it.