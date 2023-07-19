Allegations of fraud surface on Super Specialized Hospital’s first kidney transplant

Health

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 11:18 pm

Allegations of fraud surface on Super Specialized Hospital’s first kidney transplant

Donor’s family claimed large sums of money were transacted between the donor and the recipient for the transplant

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 11:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Allegations of fraud have surfaced over the first transplanted kidney at BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital as the donor's family has claimed the donor and the recipient are not close relatives and the kidney was taken with a promise to send the donor to Greece.

The BSMMU has formed a four-member investigation committee over the incident. The committee will submit the inquiry report within the next seven working days.

Large sums of money have been transacted between the kidney donor and the recipient for the procedure, the family said. 

When the news of the kidney transplant was broadcasted on television, it came to the attention of the family of the kidney donor.

Later they went to the hospital and the real incident came to light.

As per the law,  only close relatives are allowed to transplant kidneys.

In the first kidney transplant surgery at Super Specialized Hospital on Monday, the hospital said the recipient of the kidney was 42-year-old Sujan Roy, from Pirojpur, while the kidney donor was his younger brother, Sushen Roy, 31.

However, after watching the news on television, the family of the donor came to the hospital and said the real identity of the kidney donor had been concealed and given a false name.

The real name of the donor is Sumit Howladar and the donor and recipient are not brothers in relation.

Professor Dr Habibur Rahman, the chief surgeon of the kidney transplant team, said their board had done the transplant after checking all the documents of the recipient and the donor.

"We checked the crush and everything was fine. We are now awaiting the inquiry committee's report," the surgeon added.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers