Allegations of fraud surface on Super Specialized Hospital’s first kidney transplant

Allegations of fraud have surfaced over the first transplanted kidney at BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital as the donor's family has claimed the donor and the recipient are not close relatives and the kidney was taken with a promise to send the donor to Greece.

The BSMMU has formed a four-member investigation committee over the incident. The committee will submit the inquiry report within the next seven working days.

Large sums of money have been transacted between the kidney donor and the recipient for the procedure, the family said.

When the news of the kidney transplant was broadcasted on television, it came to the attention of the family of the kidney donor.

Later they went to the hospital and the real incident came to light.

As per the law, only close relatives are allowed to transplant kidneys.

In the first kidney transplant surgery at Super Specialized Hospital on Monday, the hospital said the recipient of the kidney was 42-year-old Sujan Roy, from Pirojpur, while the kidney donor was his younger brother, Sushen Roy, 31.

However, after watching the news on television, the family of the donor came to the hospital and said the real identity of the kidney donor had been concealed and given a false name.

The real name of the donor is Sumit Howladar and the donor and recipient are not brothers in relation.

Professor Dr Habibur Rahman, the chief surgeon of the kidney transplant team, said their board had done the transplant after checking all the documents of the recipient and the donor.

"We checked the crush and everything was fine. We are now awaiting the inquiry committee's report," the surgeon added.