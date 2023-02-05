All the districts now at risk of Nipah virus: IEDCR

Health

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 10:46 pm

All the districts now at risk of Nipah virus: IEDCR

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has said that all the districts of the country are now at risk of Nipah virus.

Professor Dr Tahmina Shirin, director of IEDCR, told the media that seven out of 10 Nipah-infected people have died so far this year.

"Our surveillance on Nipah virus is very strong. We immediately get the information whenever a new case is recorded," she said.

The IEDCR director also reiterated the call to avoid drinking raw date juice.

Major Nipah outbreak feared as infections hit eight-year high

The deadly virus spreads via unfiltered date juice and partly eaten fruits, which has been contaminated by bats in Bangladesh.   

No vaccine has been discovered for the virus yet. Bat is the main carrier of the deadly virus. A person can contract the virus from both people and animals. The virus killed many people in the country since 2001. 

According to icddr,b, the Nipah virus emerged in Bangladesh in 2001. Even if people recover from the sickness, they remain vulnerable to severe neurological issues. It also causes complications toward the end of pregnancy for women.

