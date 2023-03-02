After father-in-law, woman dies of 'Nipah virus' in Naogaon

Health

UNB
02 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 02:04 pm

After father-in-law, woman dies of 'Nipah virus' in Naogaon

UNB
02 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 02:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A 25-year-old woman, who was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital with symptoms of Nipah virus infection, died on Wednesday, 20 days after her father-in-law had died of the same virus.

The deceased was identified as Farida Begum, wife of Abdul Khalek of Chakoar village in Manda upazila of the district.

Besides, the mother-in-law of Farida has been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital with the same symptoms.

Dr Bijoy Kumar, Manda Upazila Health Officer, said Farida was admitted to Manda Upazila Health Complex on Sunday with a fever and cold.

Later, the hospital authorities took samples suspecting that she was infected with the Nipah virus and sent the sample to Dhaka for the test.

Meanwhile, she was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital where she breathed her last around 5pm.

Local people said Abdul Khalek along with his family took raw date juice on 4 February. On 6 February, Khalek caught fever and cold. He was taken to Naogaon Sadar hospital the next day and later he died on his way to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital on 8 February.

Dr Bijoy Kumar Roy, said already a medical team has been sent to the area and the process is on to take necessary steps.

A total of five people died of Nipah virus across the country this year, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on 29 January.

Healthy people who come in contact with the infected ones also have the possibility of being infected with the virus and it spreads from person to person quickly which is a matter of concern, he added.

The government has taken steps to prevent the spread of Nipah virus, said the minister.

According to icddr,b, the Nipah virus is usually acquired through consumption of date palm sap contaminated with bat saliva or urine.

