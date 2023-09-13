Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

TBS Illustration

A government survey has found a high density of Aedes mosquito larvae in the Tejgaon Industrial Area, Pallabi areas of Dhaka North and Moghbazar, Eskaton areas under Dhaka South.

Conducted between 25 August and 3 September by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the survey recorded the presence of Aedes larvae – which cause dengue fever – in 23.52% of houses under Dhaka North and 18.90% of houses under Dhaka South.

The survey was conducted in 1,815 households in Dhaka South while 1,335 households were checked in Dhaka North.

According to the Monsoon Aedes Survey 2023, Dhaka South's Moghbazar and New Eskaton Road areas had the highest Breteau Index at 73.33 and Dhaka North's Tejgaon Industrial Area and Pallabi areas had the highest at 60.

The Breteau Index describes the number of positive containers per 100 houses inspected. If any area scores more than 20% on the index, entomologists term it risky.

According to the survey, Aedes mosquitoes were present in construction houses, multi-storeyed houses, vacant plots, plastic buckets, and used discarded tires.

Jahangirnagar University's Zoology Professor Kabirul Bashar, involved in the survey, expressed concern to The Business Standard, stating, "We observed a remarkably high Aedes density in our survey. With frequent rainfall now, we anticipate a prolonged dengue outbreak this year."

The professor said the survey found that people were not fully aware of the dire dengue situation. "We found mosquitoes have infested areas beyond the city corporation's reach. Aedes larvae are thriving in the garage's car wash water, left unattended."

The entomologist noted that Aedes cannot be eradicated without citizens' involvement. Besides, city corporation staff must conduct weekly door-to-door visits, warning residents that consecutive Aedes larvae findings could lead to fines.

Meanwhile, 11 more dengue patients died and 2,956 were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the latest figures, a total of 752 dengue patients have died in the country and 15,4228 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the DGHS.

Of the new cases, 911 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,045 were from various parts of the country.

Of the total 10,015 dengue patients, including 4,222 in Dhaka, 5,793 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS data.

At an event in the capital on Tuesday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque stressed that the primary focus should be on reducing the mosquito population.

He called for immediate action to identify and destroy breeding sites for Aedes mosquitoes, suggesting a regular use of pesticides in areas prone to infestations, such as drainage systems and residential areas.

"We are doing everything within our capacity to provide treatment for dengue patients. However, the responsibility for mosquito control falls on local governments and city corporations. If they fulfill their duty in controlling mosquitoes effectively, we can reduce the number of dengue cases," he said.