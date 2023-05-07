Advisory committee lowers Covid alert level, but cautions against Mideast respiratory disease

Health

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 10:09 pm

A CT scan picture shows lungs of 48-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient Andre Bergmann, in this screen grab released on April 14, 2020 by the Bethanien Hospital lung clinic in Moers, Germany. HOSPITAL BETHANIEN MOERS/THOMAS VOSHAAR/Handout via REUTERS
A CT scan picture shows lungs of 48-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient Andre Bergmann, in this screen grab released on April 14, 2020 by the Bethanien Hospital lung clinic in Moers, Germany. HOSPITAL BETHANIEN MOERS/THOMAS VOSHAAR/Handout via REUTERS

The Covid-19 National Technical Advisory Committee has advised the government to relax Covid-19 prevention measures in light of the global improvement in the pandemic situation, but has cautioned Hajj pilgrims against the coronavirus disease endemic to the Arab world.

The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is particularly present in Middle Eastern countries due to the region's large camel population. Camels spread the coronavirus responsible for MERS through contact with humans.

The Covid-19 National Technical Advisory Committee has urged Hajj pilgrims to avoid camel contact and abide by other Saudi Arabian entry guidelines.

Professor Dr Mohammad Shahidullah chaired the 63rd meeting of the committee on 6 May to adopt the updated Covid-19 advisory. It is no longer required to check inbound travellers for Covid-19 infections and Covid vaccine certificates, the committee advised at the meeting.

On Friday, the World Health Organization announced Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency. However, the Covid-19 national advisory committee has advised the state-run Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research to regularly review global reports and strengthen the country's surveillance system to monitor the spread of the disease. It also recommended taking all the necessary preparations in case of a future spike in cases.

The committee has advised the general people to use protective facemasks at hospitals and other high-risk places and immunocompromised people to wear facemasks always outdoors to prevent not only Covid-19 but other viral infections like MERS as well as different health disorders.

Respiratory disease / COVID-19 / National Technical Advisory Committee

