Add core exercises to your workout routine

Work your abs and obliques with core workout. Photo: Collected

Core workout refers to a set of exercises that specifically target and strengthen the muscles of the core, which includes the abdominal muscles, obliques, lower back, and pelvic muscles.

The core acts as a stabilising force for the body and is essential for maintaining proper posture, balance, and overall body strength. A well-rounded workout plan should incorporate core exercises.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services' Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, a balanced exercise plan includes:

At least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity, 75 minutes of vigorous activity, or an equivalent combination of the two every week. (During moderate activity, such as a brisk walk, you can talk, but not sing; during vigorous activity, such as running, you can't say more than a few words without catching your breath.)

Strength-training sessions twice a week for all major muscle groups.

Balance exercises if you're an older adult at risk for falling.

Core work falls under the second and third categories: strength training and enhancing balance.

Advanced core exercises engage multiple muscle groups beyond just the core: chair stands target leg muscles, and planks work the arms, back, and abdominals.

A newsletter from the Harvard Medical School discusses ways to incorporate core exercises into your daily workout routine.

Start slowly, and gradually challenge yourself: Aim to do a core workout two to three times a week. Start with basic exercises. When you can do a full set of reps easily, move on to a slightly more advanced set of exercises. Changing exercise routines can also help prevent boredom and keep you motivated.

Core work doesn't have to take a lot of time. Slipping in exercises and stretches during the day or adding a few core exercises to your usual routine takes just a few minutes.