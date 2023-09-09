Ad-Din hosts medical camp in Satkhira

Ad-Din hosts medical camp in Satkhira

A free eye, diabetes, heart and prostate health care camp was held at Jhowdanga in Satkhira Sadar upazila under the initiative of Ad-Din Akij Medical College Hospital.

The camp was held on Saturday at 10am in the field adjacent to Zhoudanga Secondary School.

More than 500 eye, diabetes, heart and prostate patients from different areas received services through this camp, reads a press release.

The programme was officially inaugurated by the executive director of Ad-Din Foundation Sheikh Mohiuddin.

Satkhira District Council Chairman Alhaj Md Nazrul Islam was present as the chief guest in the event. 

Chairman of Satkhira upazila parishad Asaduzzaman Babu, President of Jhowdanga Secondary School Alhaj SM Shawkat Hossain, President of Satkhira Sadar upazila Awami League Sheikh Abdur Rashid, General Secretary Md Shahjahan Ali and others were present as special guests. 

Director of Ad-Din Welfare Center Md Fazlul Haque, Assistant General Manager of Ad-Din Eye Project Md Rabiul Islam also gave speeches.

Jhowdanga College Principal Khalilur Rahman presided over the event.

