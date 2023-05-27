Activists urge to pass amendments to tobacco control act in next JS session

The United Forum Against Tobacco and National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh have demanded to amend to further strengthen the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act, 2005, (amended in 2013), Prepared by the Ministry of Health, in the upcoming National Parliament, reads a press release.

This demand was made during a press conference held at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall, Jatiya Press Club, at 11 o'clock on Saturday, 27 May 2023.

During a press conference, the United Forum Against Tobacco and the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh highlighted concerning statistics regarding tobacco use in our country. They revealed that a staggering 3 crore 78 lakh adults are tobacco users, while an additional 3 crore 84 lakh adults are exposed to secondhand smoke in public places, including workplaces and public transport.

Tragically, approximately 1 lakh 61 thousand people lose their lives every year due to various tobacco-related diseases. Bangladesh holds the unfortunate distinction of being the leading tobacco consumer in South Asia.

Because of the country's failure to meet the best standards concerning smoke-free environments and the prohibition of tobacco advertising and promotion. However, there is hope on the horizon. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has prepared an amendment to address the weaknesses in the existing Tobacco Control Act. This amendment will be presented in the upcoming Parliament session, and its passage with the support of Members of Parliament will lead to the eradication of these shortcomings.

In a press conference, Professor Sohel Reza Choudhury, Head of Epidemiology & Research at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, highlighted the alarming rise of non-communicable diseases in our country due to the use of tobacco products. These diseases include heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and immune system disorders. Currently, non-communicable diseases account for 67 percent of total deaths in our country, with smoking and tobacco product use being the primary causes. To prevent premature deaths associated with these diseases, Professor Sohel Reza Choudhury strongly demands that the draft of the Tobacco Control Act prepared by the Ministry of Health be passed in the upcoming Parliament session.

Besides, various anti-tobacco organizations including the United Forum Against Tobacco and the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh and more than 15,000 individuals recommended that the Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act, 2005 (amended in 2013) be modernized and brought up to global standards. They are repealing sections 4 and 7 of the Act, i.e. banning 'designated smoking areas' in all public places and public transport; Prohibition of display of tobacco products in places of sale of tobacco products; Total ban on any corporate social responsibility (CSR) program by tobacco companies; Increase the size of pictorial health warnings on tobacco product packets/cartons from 50% to 90%; Banning the retail sale of bidi-cigarettes, unwrapped and open smokeless tobacco products and completely banning all emerging tobacco products including e-cigarettes.

Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Mahbubus Sobhan, the Registrar of Clinical Research at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute, delivered the keynote address during the press conference. Dr. Abdullah Al Noman, the organizing secretary of the Bangladesh Cancer Society, Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossain, the member secretary of the anti-tobacco cell of the Bangladesh Lung Foundation, and several journalists present there.