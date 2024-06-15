Action to be taken if banned drug Halosin used for anesthesia: Health minister

15 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
The minister warned that license of clinics and healthcare facilities will be cancelled, if this drug is used for performing surgery.  

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. File Photo: UNB
Tougher action will be taken against those who are involved in using banned drug Halosin as anesthesia for all types of surgery, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (15 June).

"The government has banned Halosin drug used for anaesthesia during surgery. The authorities will continue their drive against production, sale and marketing of this drug," he told a press conference at the Directorate General of Drug Administration at Mohakhali in the capital, an official release said.    

The health minister warned that license of clinics and healthcare facilities will be cancelled, if this (Halosin) drug is used for performing surgery.  

Secretary of Health Service Division Md Jahangir Alam and Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Service Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir, among others, were present at the press conference.

