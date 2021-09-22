99% people with second dose vaccine have antibodies: Study

More than 99% of people who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have developed antibodies, according to a study.

Besides, 62.33% of the receivers of only the first dose of the vaccine have developed antibodies.

The study was conducted by Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University under the guidance of Professor Gautam Buddha Das, vice-chancellor of the university.

The study was carried out on 746 physicians, nurses, patient's guardians, health and RMG workers from March to September this year.

Among them, 30% have received the first dose of the vaccines and 31% received two doses. The rest of the people did not take any vaccine.

Besides, most of the people who took both doses had antibodies for more than six months, the study said.

In addition, the patients who were infected with Covid-19 without symptoms had 50% antibodies but their antibodies may not last long, it revealed.

The study has also shown that people who have not been vaccinated also naturally produce antibodies against the virus. But those who took the first dose of the vaccine produced about three times more antibodies than them.

However, those who took both doses received five times more antibodies than the average.

There are still enough antibodies to protect against Covid-19 even six months after the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Everyone needs to be brought under vaccination to make this benefit of vaccines long-lasting," said Dr Gautam Buddha Das.

