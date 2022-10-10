98% Covid vaccine coverage in Bangladesh: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh has been successful in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic despite having limited manpower, and limited facilities and hospitals.

"The country is ahead of many developed countries of the world in its Covid vaccination program. 98% of people have already been brought under Covid vaccine coverage in Bangladesh," he said, addressing the inaugural function of Evercare Hospital in Chattogram on Monday.

Evercare Hospital started operations in Chattogram from April 2021, but the official opening of the hospital was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 470-bed Evercare Hospital is currently providing 27 specialised medical and surgical services in the port city.

The minister said public and private entities are jointly advancing the country's health sector. To encourage private ventures, the government has waived taxes in the health sector. Consequently, the in-country hospital industry is growing, with fewer patients wanting to go abroad for treatment

"Private hospitals should ensure low cost and free health services on a limited scale," he added.

"Evercare Group is playing a leading role investing in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh. With the inauguration of this internationally recognised hospital, the facility will make significant progress in ensuring the health care of people in Chattogram division, its surrounding areas, and the port city of Chattogram itself," the Health Minister said.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi graced the event as chief guest, while Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Member of Parliament, Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, and Chattogram Development Authority Chairman, M Zahirul Alam Dubash, attended as guests of honor.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said it is important to provide world-class, quality healthcare for people in developing economies. The inauguration of Evercare Hospital in Chattogram, a global hospital chain capable of providing superior services, will serve as a milestone in achieving our goals in the health sector.

Matthew Hobert, chairman of the Evercare Board of Directors, said since inception in April 2021, Evercare Hospital in Chattogram has already brought new and complex medical services to the people of the region, including scoliosis correction surgery and Chattogram's first comprehensive paediatric cardiology service.

"We are proud to be able to introduce a new chapter in providing healthcare services in Bangladesh," he added.

Bob Kundanmal, chairman of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said "I believe the difficulties of seeking medical care outside the country will be greatly reduced by the quality services introduced at the newly launched Evercare Hospital."

Massimiliano Colella, Group CEO, Evercare Group, said, "Evercare Hospital Chattogram, is a multi-specialty hospital, managed by world-class medical professionals and state-of-the-art technology."

Evercare Hospital Chattogram has been built on ​​4.92 lakh square feet in the Ananya residential area of ​​the port city. This hospital is larger in size and capacity than the group's flagship facility, Evercare Hospital Dhaka.