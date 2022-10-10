98% Covid vaccine coverage in Bangladesh: Health Minister

Health

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

98% Covid vaccine coverage in Bangladesh: Health Minister

He was addressing the opening ceremony of Evercare Hospital in Chattogram 

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 08:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Bangladesh has been successful in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic despite having limited manpower, and limited facilities and hospitals.   

"The country is ahead of many developed countries of the world in its Covid vaccination program. 98% of people have already been brought under Covid vaccine coverage in Bangladesh," he said, addressing the inaugural function of Evercare Hospital in Chattogram on Monday.

Evercare Hospital started operations in Chattogram from April 2021, but the official opening of the hospital was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 470-bed Evercare Hospital is currently providing 27 specialised medical and surgical services in the port city.

The minister said public and private entities are jointly advancing the country's health sector. To encourage private ventures, the government has waived taxes in the health sector.   Consequently, the in-country hospital industry is growing, with fewer patients wanting to go abroad for treatment

"Private hospitals should ensure low cost and free health services on a limited scale," he added.

"Evercare Group is playing a leading role investing in the healthcare sector of Bangladesh. With the inauguration of this internationally recognised hospital, the facility will make significant progress in ensuring the health care of people in Chattogram division, its surrounding areas, and the port city of Chattogram itself," the Health Minister said. 

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi graced the event as chief guest, while Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Member of Parliament, Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, and Chattogram Development Authority Chairman, M Zahirul Alam Dubash, attended as guests of honor.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said it is important to provide world-class, quality healthcare for people in developing economies. The inauguration of Evercare Hospital in Chattogram, a global hospital chain capable of providing superior services, will serve as a milestone in achieving our goals in the health sector.

Matthew Hobert, chairman of the Evercare Board of Directors, said since inception in April 2021, Evercare Hospital in Chattogram has already brought new and complex medical services to the people of the region, including scoliosis correction surgery and Chattogram's first comprehensive paediatric cardiology service.

"We are proud to be able to introduce a new chapter in providing healthcare services in Bangladesh," he added.   

Bob Kundanmal, chairman of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, said "I believe the difficulties of seeking medical care outside the country will be greatly reduced by the quality services introduced at the newly launched Evercare Hospital."

Massimiliano Colella, Group CEO, Evercare Group, said, "Evercare Hospital Chattogram, is a multi-specialty hospital, managed by world-class medical professionals and state-of-the-art technology."

Evercare Hospital Chattogram has been built on ​​4.92 lakh square feet in the Ananya residential area of ​​the port city. This hospital is larger in size and capacity than the group's flagship facility, Evercare Hospital Dhaka.

Top News

Covid vaccine / health minister Zahid Maleque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

1h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

2h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

2h | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows