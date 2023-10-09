92% people do not seek treatment for mental disorders: Psychiatrists’ body

Infographics: TBS

Mental illness affects 18% of the adult population and 13% of children and adolescents in Bangladesh. About 92% of them never sought or received any treatment, according to Bangladesh Association of Psychiatrists (BAP), one of the largest associations of mental health professionals in the country.

"Everyone in society should be made aware of the importance of mental health by organising various types of awareness initiatives," BAP suggested during a press conference held yesterday at Dhaka Reporters Unity to mark World Mental Health Day in collaboration with Synovia Pharma.

BAP President Prof Dr Md Azizul Islam said, "Many people do not consider mental illnesses to be diseases. They do not take the initiative to get proper treatment. As a result, mental health issues are on the rise. Everyone should be aware of the importance of mental health treatment."

Professor Dr Salahuddin Kawsar Biplob of psychology department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University said, "Friends and family can play an important role to bring a mentally disturbed person back to normal life."

Psychiatrist Dr Mekhala Sarkar said urbanisation, socioeconomic conditions, mental stress, heredity, and other physiological and psychosocial factors are major contributors to the rise in mental disorders.

BAP Executive Member Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed said that not only adults, the mental health of children and adolescents is an important issue and discussed the role of family, society as well as media in this matter.

"The country's drug usage rate among men over the age of 18 is 4.8%, while it is 0.6% among women. Drug use among children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old is 1.5%," he added.

Renowned psychiatrist and writer Professor Mohit Kamal discussed the advancements in mental health treatment in Bangladesh and the potential for more advanced treatments in the future.

The speakers at the conference emphasised the importance of print and electronic media in raising public awareness about mental disorder prevention and treatment.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on 10 October to raise awareness about mental health and well-being around the world. The theme for 2023 is "Mental health is a universal human right".