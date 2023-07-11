91.75% of dengue patients in Cox’s Bazar are Rohingya refugees

Health

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 03:25 pm

Out of the 2,134 people that have been infected with dengue since January this year in Cox's Bazar, 1,958 (91.75%) are Rohingya refugees and only 196 are Bangladeshi nationals. 

As of yesterday (10 July), four died from dengue in Cox's Bazar and all of them are Rohingya refugees.

However, the prevalence of dengue in the district is lower than last year so far, Pankaj Pal, statistician of Cox's Bazar Civil Surgeon office said today (11 July).

He said that five new patients got admitted into health centres in Cox's Bazar Sadar and Teknaf so far today. A total of 12 patients are currently admitted to eight health centres in the district. 

According to Pankaj, 2,007 people have been infected with dengue in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya and Teknaf Rohingya camps alone. Among them, 1,905 are Rohingya refugees and 102 are locals living around the camps. 

Besides this, 127 dengue patients have been found in eight health centres in the district including the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. Among them, 74 are Bangladeshi and 53 are Rohingya refugees. 

Among the infected, 57% are men and 43% are women. More than half of the patients (61%) are aged between 19-30. 

Cox's Bazar Civil Surgeon Dr Bipash Khisa said that Cox's Bazar has all the preparation it needs to deal with the possible dengue situation. 

"The health centres including sadar hospital are ready. Awareness programs are also being implemented. We are working on cleaning stagnant water in Rohingya camps in particular and surrounding areas."

