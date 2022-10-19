91 dengue patients hospitalised in Ctg in 24-hrs

Health

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

91 dengue patients hospitalised in Ctg in 24-hrs

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 06:18 pm
File photo. Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
File photo. Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

At least 91 dengue patients were hospitalised in various hospitals in Chattogram in the last 24 hours until 8am on Wednesday making it a total 859 cases in the first 18 days of October.

According to the data of the district civil surgeon office, of the total admitted dengue patients, 627 are from the Chattogram city and 232 from different upazilas of the district. 

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said that Sitakunda, Satkania and Patia have the majority of the dengue patients. The number of total cases until Tuesday stood at 1,674. 

In Chattogram, a total of 12 dengue patients have died so far, said Iliyas Chowdhury. In October, three people died until Tuesday, while five patients died in the last 10 days of September.  

In January this year, nine dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Chattogram which came down to four in February, one in March, three in April, then again rose to 19 in June, 64 in July, 114 in August and 601 in September.  

Iliyas Chowdhury said that the prevalence of dengue has been increasing due to intermittent rainfall. It calls for awareness of people and preventive measures to tackle the challenges. 

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

7h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

6h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

6h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

9h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

9h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

9h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays