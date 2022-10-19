91 dengue patients hospitalised in Ctg in 24-hrs

At least 91 dengue patients were hospitalised in various hospitals in Chattogram in the last 24 hours until 8am on Wednesday making it a total 859 cases in the first 18 days of October.

According to the data of the district civil surgeon office, of the total admitted dengue patients, 627 are from the Chattogram city and 232 from different upazilas of the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said that Sitakunda, Satkania and Patia have the majority of the dengue patients. The number of total cases until Tuesday stood at 1,674.

In Chattogram, a total of 12 dengue patients have died so far, said Iliyas Chowdhury. In October, three people died until Tuesday, while five patients died in the last 10 days of September.

In January this year, nine dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Chattogram which came down to four in February, one in March, three in April, then again rose to 19 in June, 64 in July, 114 in August and 601 in September.

Iliyas Chowdhury said that the prevalence of dengue has been increasing due to intermittent rainfall. It calls for awareness of people and preventive measures to tackle the challenges.