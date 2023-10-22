9 dengue patients die, 2,056 hospitalised in 24 hours

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 07:11 pm

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,255 this year. 

A total of 2,056 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Around 85% of all dengue patients who died last week across the country succumbed to the disease within three days of hospitalisation, the DGHS said.

As per the directorate, 52 or 59% of dengue deaths happened within a day of hospitalisation and 23 or 26% happened within two to three days of hospitalisation.

Moreover, around 6% of patients died after four to five days of hospital stay. The mortality rate was lowest among those hospitalised for 10 days or more, at 3%.

Last week 81% patients died from dengue shock syndrome, 16% expanded dengue syndrome and 3% dengue haemorrhagic fever.

Of the new patients, 500 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 1,556 outside it, the DGHS said.

A total of 7,677 dengue patients, including 2,189 in the capital, and 5,488 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

This year dengue cases and deaths broke all the previous records in the history of the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 216,864 dengue cases, 206,544 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

