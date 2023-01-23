88.2% of upazila health complexes lack ultrasonogram service

Health

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

88.2% of upazila health complexes lack ultrasonogram service

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 06:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The ultrasonogram facility, an often prescribed test done using ultrasound, is absent in 88.2% of upazila health complexes and 44.4% of district hospitals in the country.

Besides, 11.1% of district hospitals and 58.8% of upazila health complexes do not have X-ray facilities, according to a study titled ''Challenges faced by doctors in providing healthcare services in the district".

Conducted by the Public Health and Informatics Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), the study also found that the post of residential medical officer is vacant in 30% district hospital and 63% upazila health complexes.

The study was conducted on nine district hospitals and 17 upazila health complexes of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions between March 2021 and April 2021.

The research was funded by BSMMU and Hospital Services Management of the Directorate General of Health Services.

The survey reviewed 77 upazila health and family planning officers, civil surgeons, superintendents, residential medical officers.

Dr Md Khalequzzaman, associate professor, Department of Public Health and Informatics and lead researcher, gave the keynote presentation on the issue.

Top News

ultrasonogram / hospitals / DGHS / BSMMU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

7h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

23h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port