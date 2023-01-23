88.2% of upazila health complexes lack ultrasonogram service

The ultrasonogram facility, an often prescribed test done using ultrasound, is absent in 88.2% of upazila health complexes and 44.4% of district hospitals in the country.

Besides, 11.1% of district hospitals and 58.8% of upazila health complexes do not have X-ray facilities, according to a study titled ''Challenges faced by doctors in providing healthcare services in the district".

Conducted by the Public Health and Informatics Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), the study also found that the post of residential medical officer is vacant in 30% district hospital and 63% upazila health complexes.

The study was conducted on nine district hospitals and 17 upazila health complexes of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions between March 2021 and April 2021.

The research was funded by BSMMU and Hospital Services Management of the Directorate General of Health Services.

The survey reviewed 77 upazila health and family planning officers, civil surgeons, superintendents, residential medical officers.

Dr Md Khalequzzaman, associate professor, Department of Public Health and Informatics and lead researcher, gave the keynote presentation on the issue.