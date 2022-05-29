882 illegal health facilities closed in 72 hours

Health

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:04 pm

Related News

882 illegal health facilities closed in 72 hours

In Chattogram division, 229 hospitals, clinics were shut down, which is the highest among all divisions

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 10:04 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) shut down 882 illegal hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks across the country until Sunday, the last day of the 72-ultimatum given by the DGHS to close all unregistered medical service providers.

"Unregistered hospitals, clinics, etc were given three days to shut down their activities. We shut down 882 health institutes, including 167 in Dhaka, 229 in Chattogram, 78 in Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, 96 in Mymensingh, 59 in Barishal, 35 in Sylhet and 204 in Khulna division," said DGHS Director (hospitals and clinics) Dr Mohammad Belal Hossain.
He also said three teams, led by DGHS senior officials, conducted the drives in the capital while civil surgeons led the drives outside Dhaka. 

The DGHS decided to continue the drive to make sure the closed institutes cannot start their operation again, he added.

DGHS to conduct drives against unregistered pvt hospitals, clinics from Sunday 

On 26 May, Dr Belal Hossain told the media that the DGHS ordered the closure of all illegal clinic-diagnostic centres in the country within 72 hours. Legal action will be taken if any unregistered clinic or diagnostic centre is open after this period.

He also said, "Clinics and diagnostic centres that have not applied for a license are illegal. We will take legal action against those if they continue operation after the deadline."

On 25 May, the DGHS held a meeting about illegal hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks in the country with DGHS Additional Director General Dr Ahmedul Kabir in the chair. The meeting discussed enhancing the monitoring and supervision of hospitals and clinics in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

6h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

1h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

1h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

1h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh