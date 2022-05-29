882 illegal health facilities closed in 72 hours

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) shut down 882 illegal hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks across the country until Sunday, the last day of the 72-ultimatum given by the DGHS to close all unregistered medical service providers.

"Unregistered hospitals, clinics, etc were given three days to shut down their activities. We shut down 882 health institutes, including 167 in Dhaka, 229 in Chattogram, 78 in Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, 96 in Mymensingh, 59 in Barishal, 35 in Sylhet and 204 in Khulna division," said DGHS Director (hospitals and clinics) Dr Mohammad Belal Hossain.

He also said three teams, led by DGHS senior officials, conducted the drives in the capital while civil surgeons led the drives outside Dhaka.

The DGHS decided to continue the drive to make sure the closed institutes cannot start their operation again, he added.

On 26 May, Dr Belal Hossain told the media that the DGHS ordered the closure of all illegal clinic-diagnostic centres in the country within 72 hours. Legal action will be taken if any unregistered clinic or diagnostic centre is open after this period.

He also said, "Clinics and diagnostic centres that have not applied for a license are illegal. We will take legal action against those if they continue operation after the deadline."

On 25 May, the DGHS held a meeting about illegal hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and blood banks in the country with DGHS Additional Director General Dr Ahmedul Kabir in the chair. The meeting discussed enhancing the monitoring and supervision of hospitals and clinics in the country.