8 dengue patients die in 24 hours

Eight more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 213.

During this period, 692 more patients were hospitalised with dengue fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 372 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 320 outside the capital.

A total of 2,851 dengue patients, including 1,638 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death caused by dengue in this season.

This year, the directorate has recorded 49,992 dengue cases and 46,928 recoveries so far.

