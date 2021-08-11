7th Oxygen Express to reach Benapole shortly

Health

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:07 pm

7th Oxygen Express to reach Benapole shortly

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:07 pm
7th Oxygen Express to reach Benapole shortly

As part of persistent fight against Covid-19, another Indian train namely the Oxygen Express with a consignment of 186 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) expected to reach Benapole shortly.

Earlier, six Indian Oxygen Express with consignments of oxygen imported from India already reached Bangladesh and have been distributed at different hospitals of the country.

Linde Bangladesh Limited, a pioneer multinational company in gasses business, imported this liquid medical oxygen from India aiming to meet growing demands of Covid-19 patients.
 

Indian Oxygen Express

