74 Special Care Newborn Units opened at hospitals in 50 districts  

Health

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:46 pm

Related News

74 Special Care Newborn Units opened at hospitals in 50 districts  

The Health Minister inaugurates the SCANU services at the auditorium of Dhaka Medical College Hospital

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:46 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Around 90,000 newborn babies die in Bangladesh every year due to various causes including premature birth, respiratory distress, low birth weight and pneumonia. 52% of the deaths happened within 24 hours of birth.

To curtail the child mortality rate in the country, the government has launched 74 Special Care Newborn Units (SCANUs), named after Sheikh Russel, at different hospitals in 50 districts.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday inaugurated the SCANU services, at the auditorium of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The minister said, "The SCANUs that were previously launched in the country have so far saved the lives of one lakh newborns."

The country's child mortality rate has started to reduce at a mentionable rate thanks to the SCANU services, he added.

The minister further said the ministry formed two teams to monitor healthcare services at hospitals in Dhaka and every district of the country. The number of beds at every hospital outside Dhaka are being increased.  

"Well-equipped hospitals are being built in eight divisions of the country so that the pressure of patients in Dhaka hospitals comes down," he also said.   

Previously, there were 61 Special Care Newborn Units (SCANU) in 50 districts of the country. Of them, twelve SCANUs were established by the government while 40 by UNICEF, seven by the USAID, one by icddr'b and one by Jica.
 
 
 
 

Top News

newborn / Hospital admission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

6h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

12h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

1h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’