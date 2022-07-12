73 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

BSS
12 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 04:38 pm

Related News

73 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

BSS
12 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 04:38 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A total of 42 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the city during the past 24 hours till 8am today while 31 dengue patients were admitted outside the Dhaka.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 1,477 while some 1,335 patients were released from different hospitals," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

This year, the first death from dengue was reported on 21 June.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons. The World Health Organisation classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.

Top News

Dengue Cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

19h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

21h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

22h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The legendary taste of Naria’s Sandesh

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Rawhide prices this Eid

8h | Videos
Museum of the future

Museum of the future

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south