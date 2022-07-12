73 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours

A total of 42 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the city during the past 24 hours till 8am today while 31 dengue patients were admitted outside the Dhaka.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 1,477 while some 1,335 patients were released from different hospitals," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

This year, the first death from dengue was reported on 21 June.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons. The World Health Organisation classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.