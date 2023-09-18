71% of new dengue cases outside Dhaka city

Almost 71% of the new dengue infections in the 24 hours till Monday morning were recorded outside the capital in a stark reminder of how the outbreak is keeping up with urbanisation across the country.

Furthermore, over 61% of the total hospitalised dengue patients are now in health facilities outside Dhaka city.

Urbanisation at upazilas and villages are increasing incidences of arbitrary waterlogging and making these areas new hotspots of the disease.

Until 2019, not a single district outside Dhaka recorded dengue cases. The situation has dramatically worsened after then with the disease reaching all the 64 districts of the country for the first time this year.

This year is also seeing the highest annual dengue death toll in the country's history: 839 people have died this year – up nearly 200% from the previous deadliest year of 2022.

Professor Dr Kabirul Bashar, from the zoology department of Jahangirnagar University, told TBS that urbanisation is happening beyond Dhaka.

However, the villages and upazilas outside Dhaka are new to the disease and as such do not have the necessary prevention and mitigation measures. As a result, these places are reporting more cases than the capital city.

Dr M Mushtuq Husain, an adviser at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, said the perception that dengue is a disease of big cities like Dhaka is being challenged.

To make matters worse, the rural areas do not have dengue testing and mosquito killing facilities like the capital. The crisis warrants coordinated efforts, said Dr Mushtuq.

The Covid-19 crisis has shown how samples can be collected of symptomatic patients even in rural areas. Testing can help physicians advise rests for patients. However, it would not lead to a fall in fatalities outside Dhaka.

Adequate treatment facilities have to be set up outside Dhaka city so that patients can receive medical services near their homes and not take troublesome journeys to the capital, Dr Mushtuq noted.

With the latest figure, a total 1,70,768 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services data.

At least 17 dengue patients died and 3,084 were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till Monday morning. Of the new cases, 894 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,190 from others parts of the country.

A total of 10,032 dengue patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals, including 3,861 in the capital and 6,171 outside the city, shows the health directorate data.