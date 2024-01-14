7 things your personal trainer wants you to know

Engaging the services of a personal trainer can be a beneficial move in achieving your fitness objectives. Personal trainers excel in creating tailored workout routines, providing instruction on proper exercise techniques, and ensuring your motivation stays high.

However, achieving optimal exercise benefits requires more than just a weekly session.

According to an article by Harvard Health, here are seven crucial practices that personal trainers recommend you incorporate into your fitness routine.

Do your homework

Adhere to your trainer's suggestion regarding the recommended frequency of exercise per week. According to Vijay Daryanani, a certified personal trainer and physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, "My role is to enhance what you do independently. To see progress, perform the routine at least once during a training session and twice on your own, and potentially more based on your health."

Strength train first

When you engage in muscle-strengthening activities, such as using free weights, your body utilizes stored sugar (glycogen) for energy. Daryanani suggests incorporating this before commencing aerobic exercises that target your cardiovascular system and lungs, such as brisk walking or a dance workout.

"It takes about 20 minutes to burn through glycogen stored in the muscles," he says. "When that's gone, the best fuel source for your body will be fat, so that's the better time to try to burn fat with an aerobic workout."

Remember to warm up for a few minutes before any type of workout. March in place and move your arms, walk on a treadmill, ride a stationary bike, or use an elliptical machine.

Rest your muscles

Engaging in a strengthening routine causes microscopic tears in the muscle fibers. Allowing your muscles a couple of days of rest provides the necessary time for repair, recovery, and growth, resulting in increased strength. According to Daryanani, it's ideal to concentrate on your upper-body muscles one day and your lower-body muscles the next. Alternatively, you can work both muscle groups in a single workout but ensure to take a day off before your next exercise session.

Sleeping seven to nine hours per night is also essential to the repair and recovery process, not just for your muscles but for your entire body, especially your brain, blood vessels, and heart.

Switch up your routine

Doing the same exercises all the time can cause the muscles to become complacent and stop getting stronger. Daryanani advises that you challenge your muscles with a variety of exercises. "Work the same muscles, but do it a little differently. For example, if you're doing squats, mix in some lunges. Slight changes in positions and angles are enough to make the muscles work harder," he says.

Stretch regularly

Stretching keeps your muscles long and supple, which makes them more flexible, protects them from injury, and improves your range of motion. The best time to stretch the muscles is once they're warmed up, either after a quick warm-up or a regular workout. Stretch all of the major muscle groups — including the neck, shoulders, chest, trunk, lower back, hips, legs, and ankles — at least a few times per week. And don't bounce during a stretch; that can injure muscle fibers. "Hold the stretch," Daryanani says. "A 30-second stretch is fine, and a 60-second stretch is even more effective."

Eat a healthy diet

Give your body healthy fuels that come from hydration and good food. You need three to six cups of fluids (such as water, juice, or watery foods like soups) each day, and more if you work up a serious sweat during a workout. And eat a plant-based diet that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains; moderate amounts of fish, and poultry; and limited portions of red or processed meats. What if your diet goes off the rails sometimes? "It won't ruin the benefit of exercise, but it sure won't help it," Daryanani says.

Exercise with purpose

Exercising takes time and work. Daryanani says it requires purpose, too. "A workout shouldn't be something you just check off your to-do list," he says. "Be thoughtful about it. Ask how you can make your routine more effective and get the most benefits from it. Then, go the extra mile and work out in a way that will move the dial closer to your goals. I can help people do that, but it's up to them to make it happen regularly."