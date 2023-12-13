7 more patients die; 349 hospitalised in 24hrs

UNB
13 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2023, 07:53 pm

During the period, 349 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Seven deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,674 this year.

During the period, 349 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 1,891 dengue patients, including 540 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,18,305 dengue cases and 3,14,740 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

 

