7 more die of Covid in a day

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Besides, 305 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate stands at 1.71% as the health officials tested 17,811 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported six casualties and 294 infections on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,854 and the case tally climbed to 15,69,162 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, and one each died in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Also, 271 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.69% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,834 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,020 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.