7 more die of Covid in a day

Health

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 05:27 pm

Related News

7 more die of Covid in a day

TBS Report
29 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2021, 05:27 pm

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Besides, 305 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate stands at 1.71% as the health officials tested 17,811 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported six casualties and 294 infections on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,854 and the case tally climbed to 15,69,162 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, and one each died in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions. 

Also, 271 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.69% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,834 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,020 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

 

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

21h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

21h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

21h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun