7 more die of Covid in 24hrs

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 06:05 pm

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Besides, 247 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

Also, the positivity rate stands at 1.32% as the health officials tested 18,690 across the country. 

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 256 cases on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,887 and the case tally climbed to 15,70,485 in the country. 

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka, two in Rangpur, and one each died in Khulna and Sylhet divisions. 

Also, 227 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,851 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,036 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

