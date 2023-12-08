7 more dengue patients die, 251 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health

UNB
08 December, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 07:25 pm

251 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever.

UNB
08 December, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2023, 07:25 pm
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,650 this year.

During the period, 251 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 2,384 dengue patients, including 615 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,16,411 dengue cases and 3,12,377 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

