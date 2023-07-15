7 more dengue patients die, 1,623 hospitalised in 24 hours

Photo: iStock/Getty Images
Photo: iStock/Getty Images

Seven more dengue patients have died and 1,623 were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the latest figure, a total of 100 dengue patients have died in the country and 19,454 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 1,168 were reported in Dhaka city and the rest were from various parts of the country.

So far 14,407 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

