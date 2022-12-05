67 BSMMU teachers get Tk5.94 crore in research grants

Health

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:49 pm

Related News

67 BSMMU teachers get Tk5.94 crore in research grants

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 02:49 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

67 teachers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have been given a research grant of Tk5 crore 94 lakh. 

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed handed over the grant cheques to the researchers at an event  on Monday (5 December). 

"At present, there is a shortage of medical teachers in the country due to the increase in the numbers of medical colleges and the retirement of teachers. Our aim is to overcome the shortage of teachers in medical colleges and produce skilled personnel," Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said. 

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a recent meeting said she was very happy to hear about the admission of more students in PhD course, and the introduction of advanced fellowship at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University," he added. 

Advising the researchers to make best use of the grant, he said, all researchers should remember that not even a single penny of the poor people of the country should be wasted.

During the event, the BSMMU registrar, deans of various faculties, teachers, doctors, and officials were present.

Bangladesh

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

4h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

5h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

16h | Videos
Brazil: Road to World Cup final

Brazil: Road to World Cup final

16h | Videos
Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

Pitha sellers of capital see booming sales in winter

16h | Videos
Tiebreakers both happy and painful

Tiebreakers both happy and painful

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence