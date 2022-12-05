67 BSMMU teachers get Tk5.94 crore in research grants

67 teachers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have been given a research grant of Tk5 crore 94 lakh.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed handed over the grant cheques to the researchers at an event on Monday (5 December).

"At present, there is a shortage of medical teachers in the country due to the increase in the numbers of medical colleges and the retirement of teachers. Our aim is to overcome the shortage of teachers in medical colleges and produce skilled personnel," Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a recent meeting said she was very happy to hear about the admission of more students in PhD course, and the introduction of advanced fellowship at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University," he added.

Advising the researchers to make best use of the grant, he said, all researchers should remember that not even a single penny of the poor people of the country should be wasted.

During the event, the BSMMU registrar, deans of various faculties, teachers, doctors, and officials were present.