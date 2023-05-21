62% of processed food high in salt, study finds

As many as 1,397 types of processed and packaged foods are currently available in the country's markets, of which 62% are high in salt content, new research shows.

In Bangladesh, 97% of people consume salt-rich processed foods at least once a week, increasing risks of heart and kidney diseases due to the high intake of salt through these foods, according to the findings of the study shared at a view exchange meeting, titled "Salt control in processed packaged foods" at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

The event was jointly supported by the National Heart Foundation and Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL) with National Heart Foundation Joint Secretary General Prof Fazila-Tun-Nesa Malik in the chair.

Heart Foundation Hospital Registrar (Clinical Research) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Mahbubus Sobhan said that 1,397 types of processed and packaged food were found in the country's market. After testing 105 of those in the lab, 62% of the processed packaged foods were found high in salt.

Of the items, 35.2% have excessive salt while 26.7% are high, but relatively low in salt content, he added.