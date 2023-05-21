62% of processed food high in salt, study finds

Health

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 08:33 pm

Related News

62% of processed food high in salt, study finds

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 08:33 pm
Representational image. Photo: UN
Representational image. Photo: UN

As many as 1,397 types of processed and packaged foods are currently available in the country's markets, of which 62% are high in salt content, new research shows.

In Bangladesh, 97% of people consume salt-rich processed foods at least once a week, increasing risks of heart and kidney diseases due to the high intake of salt through these foods, according to the findings of the study shared at a view exchange meeting, titled "Salt control in processed packaged foods" at the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

The event was jointly supported by the National Heart Foundation and Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL) with National Heart Foundation Joint Secretary General Prof Fazila-Tun-Nesa Malik in the chair.

Heart Foundation Hospital Registrar (Clinical Research) Dr Sheikh Mohammad Mahbubus Sobhan said that 1,397 types of processed and packaged food were found in the country's market. After testing 105 of those in the lab, 62% of the processed packaged foods were found high in salt. 

Of the items, 35.2% have excessive salt while 26.7% are high, but relatively low in salt content, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

processed food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

13h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

11h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

23h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination