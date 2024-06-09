6,000 more doctors to be recruited to fill vacant posts: Health minister

The minister speaking at a dialogue arranged by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat on 9 June. Photo: UNB

Some 6,000 more doctors will be recruited to fill the vacant posts in the healthcare sector, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told the parliament today (9 June).

"An initiative has been taken to recruit 6,000 new doctors (MBBS and Dental) to fill the vacant posts of doctors in all health services institutions across the country," he said in his statement in response to a notice given by MPs under the Rule 71A of the Rules of Procedure in the House.

The notice was given by Awami League MPs Sultana Nadira (Barguna-2) and Parveen Zaman (Women Seat-09) and independent MP Sanuwar Hossan Sanu (Sherpur-1) who wanted to know about the manpower recruitment in the health complexes in their respective constituencies.

Samanta Lal Sen said a proposal has already been sent to the Health Services Division from the Directorate General of Health Services to recruit 2,000 doctors in the first phase.

Doctors' negligence of duty will not be tolerated

The minister warned that doctors' negligence of duty in the government hospitals will be tolerated.

Already some physicians have been suspended in Sylhet as they were found absent in their workplaces, said the minister while speaking at a dialogue arranged by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Secretariat.

"Those who were found absent in their workplaces in Sylhet, were suspended immediately and I have a plan to visit some hospitals outside Dhaka.

"A person's life is lost if there is negligence in treatment . So there is no chance to think twice here. Therefore, I will not tolerate any negligence in this regard."

When his attention was drawn over the recent notice issued by the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) that no officials and employees of DMCH will not be allowed to give interviews or statements to the media without permission, he said he made a phone call to the director of DMCH Brig. General Md Asaduzzaman over the matter and he met him.

"During our conversation, I told him to ask journalists to work the way they usually and there should be no discrimination or dispute. I made it clear to him," said the minister.

Conducted by BSRF general secretary Masudul Haque, its president Fasih Uddin Mahtab was present at the programme.