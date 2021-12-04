6 people die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

Besides, 176 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.07% after 16,428 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 243 cases on Friday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,995 and the case tally increased to 15,77,246 in the country.

Also, 162 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

