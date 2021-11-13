6 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

Besides, 151 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.11% after 13,569 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported five deaths and 221 cases on Friday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,918 and the case tally increased to 15,72,278 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. 

Also, 192 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,872 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,046 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

